South Fulton Fire and Rescue First Responders will continue their normal operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fire personnel will respond to all “in-town” emergency medical calls, along with medical alarms in the rural response area that could result in trauma or threat.

Medical personnel will continue to take standard precautions on all EMS runs.

Should medical personnel be requested to a scene of reasonable suspicion of COVID-19, personnel will stage prior to arrival of EMS to limit exposure.