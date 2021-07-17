South Fulton Fire Truck Crashes While Responding

A South Fulton fire truck was damaged, and personnel injured, while responding to the scene of a fire Saturday afternoon on State Line Road just outside of Fulton.

Reports indicate the fire truck dropped off the roadway while enroute to the scene, then flipped over when trying to correct back onto the blacktop.

South Fulton City Manager Johnny Bacon said injuries included cuts to those inside the fire truck.

Firefighters from South Fulton, Rives, Water Valley, Martin and Cayce have responded to the fight the fire at the residence in Obion County.

Reports also indicate some firefighters were treated at the scene, due to overheating from fighting the blaze.