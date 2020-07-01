South Fulton High School football coach Eric Knott said he has concerns about the upcoming season.

Following Governor Bill Lee’s extension of the State of Emergency until August 29th, the TSSAA announced Tuesday that football and girl’s soccer for August cannot begin.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, coach Knott shared his thoughts when hearing of the Governor’s decision.

Coach Knott shared how the TSSAA announcement will affect his beginning schedule.

With teams also not allowed to have contact practice until at least August 29th, coach Knott said the chance of playing football would be slim.

The TSSAA said they are in the process of developing regular season and postseason options to present to the Board of Control for consideration.