South Fulton Football Travels to Ballard Memorial

The South Fulton Red Devils will cross the state line Friday night, in hopes of picking up their first win of the season.

Coach Eric Knott’s team will travel into Western Kentucky to take on the (0-1) Ballard Memorial.

South Fulton battled in their home opener against Greenfield, but fell 14-0 in a game delayed for almost 90-minutes due to storms.

Coach Knott was asked about this weeks game against the Bombers.(AUDIO)

Coach Knott said the Bombers passing attack could cause trouble in the game.(AUDIO)

Kickoff for the South Fulton at Ballard Memorial game will take place at 7:00.