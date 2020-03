A South Fulton High School freshman has been honored for his special athletic abilities.

Troy French was recently named the Upper West Tennessee Special Olympics “Athlete of the Year”.

French is the son of Jason and Deana French, and plays All-Ball in Martin with Upper West Tennessee Special Olympics.

At South Fulton, French played junior varsity basketball and was the manager of the boy’s middle school basketball team.

He also served as manager of the middle school football team last year.