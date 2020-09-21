The South Fulton Red Devils will have a different opponent for football on Friday night.

Coach Eric Knott said their scheduled opponent, Middleton, was forced to cancel following issues with COVID-19.

Middleton has actually played only two games this season, with a COVID win and loss also on their record.

The Tigers did play last Friday night at Hollow Rock-Bruceton, where they lost 47-6.

Now this week, South Fulton has picked up a game and will play on the road at Wayne County.

The Wildcats are (0-3) on the year.