With the assistance of Everett-Stewart Regional Airport, South Fulton High School’s STEM Class will now have a drone program.

Biology teacher Andy Zimmerman spoke at the airport board meeting on Thursday morning, thanking Airport Director Chris Rogers for his guidance of an upcoming grant.

With funding now available, Zimmerman said he was attempting to develope a curriculum to educate students toward potential jobs.

With some colleges now offering classes and courses involving work with drones, airport board chairman Wayne McCreight aplauded Zimmerman’s efforts.

With FAA testing costs at $160 per person, for the drone operators, board members discussed possible cost assistance to the students.