The City of South Fulton has hired a new City Manager, while the City of Hickman will now begin looking for a replacement.

Mayor David Lamb said by a unanimous vote, board members agreed Tuesday to hire James Gray, of Union City.

Gray is currently the City Manager in Hickman, and will assume the position of Jeff Gabbert, who announced his resignation.

Mayor Lamb said Gray will begin his work in South Fulton on February 6th.

Lamb said South Fulton officials agreed that Gray was the right fit for the job, adding that he would bring much to the table, with his experience in the position.

Gray has been in Hickman for almost two years as City Manager, and also is in his first term as an Obion County, County Commissioner.