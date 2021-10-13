South Fulton hires new police chief

Mitchell Maynard is the new South Fulton Chief of Police.

Chief Maynard was hired Tuesday to assume the role previously held by Andy Crocker.

Maynard comes to the South Fulton Police Department from the Obion County Sheriff’s Office where he worked with South Fulton Mayor David Lamb.

Maynard is a South Fulton native and played football at South Fulton High School.

In a phone call with Thunderbolt Radio News, Mayor Lamb said Chief Maynard is a “great young man” and believes he’ll “turn the department around.”