South Fulton Looking for Success on Football Field

The South Fulton Red Devils will open their football season at home on Friday night against Greenfield.

The Red Devils are coming off of a (3-6) record last year.

Coach Eric Knott said he will begin the year with a young team, and early season adversities.(AUDIO)

Coach Knott said despite the lack of high school playing time, he has some talented players on the team.(AUDIO)

The coach said opening night is always a special time in high school football.

Kickoff for the Greenfield at South Fulton game will begin at 7:00.