A South Fulton man was arrested following a traffic stop by Kentucky State Police.

Post 1 reports said Trooper James Stewart was on routine patrol in Fulton County, when he observed a vehicle with expired registration plates.

Reports said the vehicle was stopped on Martin Luther King Drive in Fulton, with the driver identified as 57 year old Keith Walsh.

During the traffic stop, Walsh gave consent to a search, which yielded several suspected rocks of crack cocaine in his possession.

Walsh was taken into custody on charges that included possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police and no registration plate.