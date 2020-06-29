A South Fulton man was arrested after pulling his ex-girlfriend from a vehicle, then leading police on a foot chase.

Fulton police reports said officers were called to the Pontotoc building, where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

At the scene, reports said Gabrielle Readenour told officers that 34 year old Don Ray threw her out of a vehicle after a verbal confrontation.

After Ray left the scene, Ms. Readenour said she was then struck by another vehicle.

Police located Ray walking on Jackson Street, where he then led officers on a chase that included a jump into a deep creek, and the crossing of a high fence covered in brush and bushes.

Ray was eventually apprehended and charged with first degree fleeing and evading police, and harassment with physical contact.

Reports said Ms. Readenour refused transport after EMS personnel were called to the scene.