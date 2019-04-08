Fulton police have charged a Tennessee Department of Corrections guard on sex charges involving a minor.

Police reports said 30 year old Edward Charles Taylor, of South Fulton, was taken into custody on second degree sodomy and first degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

The charges stem from an ongoing investigation by South Fulton police, into allegations that Taylor had been exchanging nude photographs with a 15-year-old male juvenile.

During their investigation, Taylor admitted to having sexual contact with the 15-year-old boy at a residence in Fulton.

He was then incarcerated at the Obion County Jail on the charges.

At the time of his arrest, Taylor was employed as a prison guard at Tiptonville.