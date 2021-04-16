South Fulton Man Arrested on Methamphetamine Charges

A multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of a South Fulton man on methamphetamine charges.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said 46 year old John Micheal Boaz was taken into custody Wednesday night at a South Fulton residence.

Boaz was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sale, along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reports said Boaz will appear in front of General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith today at 1:00 on the charges.