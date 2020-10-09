A joint effort by local law enforcement officers has lead to an arrest and seizure of drugs and guns.

South Fulton Police Chief Andy Crocker said his officers, along with those from the Fulton Police Department and Obion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 52 year old Lavon Danville Aiken, of South Fulton.

Reports said officers went to Aiken’s residence at 105 McFall Street, where six guns, 11.5 grams of methamphetamine, almost seven ounces of marijuana, 8.9 grams of cocaine and 4.6 grams of ecstasy were seized.

Police also recovered over $4,600 in cash along with drug paraphernalia.

Aiken was issued multiple drug and weapons charges.

He was arraigned in Obion County General Session Court on Friday.