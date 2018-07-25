A South Fulton man is being held in the Weakley County Jail after allegedly resisting arrest in a domestic assault case.

According to Weakley County Sheriff’s Sergeant Danny Browning, 55-year-old Thomas Edward Allen of Holiday Road in South Fulton, is accused of becoming violent with his girlfriend after she asked to use his phone.

The victim met with Sergeant Browning at the South Fulton Police Department and said Allen pushed her multiple times and hit her with a chair.

Sergeant Browning and two other deputies went to Allen’s residence and when deputies attempted to entered through the unlocked door, Allen locked the door from the inside. However, the victim had given them her key, so they unlocked the door.

Once inside, Allen refused the deputies commands to show his hands, with deputies finally forcing Allen to the ground and placing him in custody.

Allen is charged with domestic assault and resisting arrest.

