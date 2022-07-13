South Fulton Man Charged With Being in Union City Wal-Mart Store

A South Fulton man, barred from all Wal-Mart stores, was charged after being seen in the Union City location.

Police reports said officers were notified that 58 year old Edward Mitchell Quinn, was observed in the self check out area by store personnel.

Reports said Quinn was trespassed from Wal-Mart properties on June 17th, after stealing items from the Union City store.

Police had Quinn leave the store, and issued him a citation for criminal trespassing.

He was also ordered to stay away from all Wal-Mart properties.