South Fulton man facing drug charge

A South Fulton man is in the Obion County Jail on a drug charge.

Forty-five-year-old Mason T. Arnold was arrested Saturday following an undercover drug investigation in which Arnold delivered six ounces of methamphetamine to a predetermined location.

Arnold is charged with Possession of Schedule II Drug with Intent to Sell and taken to the Obion County Jail.

He’s being held without bond pending his next court appearance Tuesday in Obion County General Sessions Court.