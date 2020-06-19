The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has issued multiple sex charges against a South Fulton man.

Sheriff’s reports said 55 year old Tony Lee Dillahunt is charged with three counts of indecent exposure, seven counts of sexual battery, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of rape.

The charges were issued following arson, and fraudulent or false insurance claims, were filed by investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.

Dillahunt was arraigned in Obion County General Sessions Court on Friday.