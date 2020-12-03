A South Fulton man will spend over eight years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 32-year-old Justin Tyler Bynum was sentenced Tuesday in Jackson federal court to 100 months followed by five years supervised release.

Bynum was arrested in April 2018 in Weakley County where he admitted to selling meth over a period of four months and told investigators that Keith Norris, of Dresden, was his supplier.

Bynum is the third defendant to be sentenced in the case, which includes Norris, Robert Thomas and Solomon Clay, both of Martin, and Charles Settles, of Greenfield.

Norris was sentenced in July to 23 years in federal prison and Thomas was sentenced last August to nine years.

The case was investigated by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI.