South Fulton Man Victim of Arrest Warrant Scam

A Union City police report says a South Fulton man was the victim of a phone scam.

Reports said officers met with 45 year old Jimmy Crumby, who said he was scammed on June 2nd.

Crumby told officers that an individual, identifying himself as Detective Keith McCoy, contacted his employer about an arrest warrant.

Reports said Crumby called the individual, and was told he had to pay $2,500 to take care of the warrant.

He was then given a code, which was used to make the payment at the Bitcoin machine at a convenience store in Martin.

Crumby said the individual then informed him of a second arrest warrant, with a second payment of $2,500 made at a convenience store in Union City.

Union City police are now reminding all area residents to never fall prey to the phone scams, as payments are never demanded to take care of warrants.