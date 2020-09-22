South Fulton Mayor David Lamb says he needs the support of the community.

With the final day to fill out the 2020 Census being next week, Mayor Lamb said he needs all citizens to be counted for.

The Mayor says the loss of any federal revenue could have critical consequences for the city.

To help get the full count in South Fulton, Mayor Lamb said Census workers will also be knocking on doors and making visits in a safe manner this week.

The final day to be counted this year has been set for Wednesday, September 30th.