South Fulton Middle-High School Principal Nominated for State Award

South Fulton’s Middle and High School principal has been nominated as a finalist for a state honor.

Obion County Schools Communications Director Lauren Kendall said Laura Pitts is one of nine people nominated for the Tennessee Department of Education’s “Principal of the Year” award.

The Tennessee “Principal of the Year” award is awarded annually to a school leader for outstanding service in education and exceptional leadership that drives overall improvements in his or her school.

To qualify, candidates must have a minimum of three years of experience as a principal, and a minimum of five years of experience in Tennessee public schools.

Nominated with Ms. Pitts in the West Grand Division was Christopher Morris, of Crestview Middle School in Tipton County, and Renee Meeks, of Sea Isle Elementary School in the Memphis-Shelby County School System.

The winner of the Grand Division and Tennessee “Principal of the Year” award will be announced this Fall.