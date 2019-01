The South Fulton Jr. Lady Red Devils have advanced to the semi-finals of the TMSAA Sectional Basketball Tournament.

South Fulton beat Ramer 28-26 Wednesday night in Millington, with Tolesha Mason leading the way with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Jr. Lady Red Devils will now take on John P. Freeman Middle School on Saturday at 5:40, at EE Jeter Middle School in Millington.