The South Fulton Middle School girls basketball team will make their second straight trip to the State Tournament.

The (24-1) Jr. Lady Red Devils earned their spot by winning the Sectional Championship Monday night in Jackson.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Coach Jeremy McFarland said the return to the state was exciting for the team, coaches and fans.

The South Fulton girls will now play at Stewarts Creek, in Smyrna, on Friday afternoon.

The Jr. Lady Red Devils will tip-off at 5:45 against Bulls Gap.

Coach McFarland said a community send off will take place for the team on Friday morning at 11:00, with local fans and supporters urged to line the roadway from the middle school to the elementary school.