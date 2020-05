South Fulton Middle School softball awards have been awarded.

Coach Kasie McClanahan announced this year’s “Most Improved Player” as Anna Clare Barnes.

The “Best Outfielder Award” went to Aubree Gore, with Abby McFarland being the “Most Improved Outfielder”.

Hadley Barnes was named the “Most Improved Infielder”, with Anna Gore receiving awards for “Most Stolen Bases” and “Most RBI’s”.

Maddie Gray took the honors of “Best Pitcher”, “Best Infielder”, “Best Hitter” and the “110-Percent Award”.