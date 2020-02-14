South Fulton Middle School will make their return to the State Basketball Tournament today.

The (24-1) Jr. Lady Red Devils will travel to Smyrna, where they will face Bulls Gap at 5:45 this afternoon.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Coach Jeremy McFarland gave a scouting report of his first opponent.

Coach McFarland said he needs his starters to be on the floor as much as possible in the game.

A public send off is being held this morning for the South Fulton Middle School team at 11:00.

Coach McFarland said school officials are asking all fans and supporters to park on the roadway between the middle and elementary schools, and to not pull into the school parking lot due to safety reasons.