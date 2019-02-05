The South Fulton Middle School Lady Red Devils have punched their ticket to the first ever Tennessee Middle School State Championship.

The Lady Red Devils claimed the Section 4 Championship last night in Millington, with a come-from-behind 32-27 win over previously undefeated Hillcrest.

With the task of again facing the Lady Cougars, who came into the game at (24-0), South Fulton coach Jeremy McFarland said his team was prepared for the match-up.

Trailing 9-0 to start the game, and losing by eight points in the third quarter, coach McFarland described the come-back effort that sealed the trip to Murfreesboro.

With South Fulton improving to (16-6) on the year, McFarland said the win was big for his team, the school and the community.

Anna Gore, Makenna Naugle and Tolesha Mason made the All-Tournament Team, with Mason named the tournament “Most Valuable Player”.

The Lady Red Devils will now face Harriman on Friday night at 7:15 at Blackmon Middle School, and will also play for the championship or consolation game on Saturday morning at 10:00.