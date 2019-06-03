A UT Martin senior softball player from South Fulton is boarding a plane tonight to represent the United States in the Netherlands.

Aalia Bivens, an infielder for the Skyhawks, is joining nine other players with USA Athletes International to spend nine days in Holland playing in the Netherlands Friendship Series.

Bivens will be playing five games against the Dutch teams, as well as instructing children in softball clinics. The team will also spend time touring local attractions.

Bivens tells Thunderbolt Radio News, the opportunity was the answer to a prayer.

Bivens says USA Athletes International recognizes talented athletes from smaller schools and gives them the opportunity to compete and represent the United States in another country.

Bivens is joined on the American team by former Skyhawk Shelby Woodard.

The Netherlands Friendship Series concludes next week, with Bivens and the American team returning home next Wednesday.