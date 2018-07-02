The City of South Fulton is using the Harvey Vick Community Room as a cooling shelter this week.

The community room will be open each day this week from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

With heat indices over 105 degrees, the room will be available to anyone needing to escape the heat.

The cooling shelter is located at the rear of the municipal complex and will be unlocked.

Residents may also contact the South Fulton Fire Department to request a welfare check on any resident that might be affected by the heat and can’t leave home.

