South Fulton Opens Home Football Schedule With “First Responders Night”

The South Fulton Red Devils will host Fulton County tonight in their home opener.

The Red Devils are coming off of a season opening win over Ballard Memorial, while the Pilots lost at Gleason.

Due to this week’s heat warning, Coach Knott said there was some changes in practice.(AUDIO)

Coach Knott said the Red Devils will be facing a big Pilots team on the field.(AUDIO)

Tonight at South Fulton is “First Responder Night”, with free admission to all area first responders.

Those who attend will also be recognized at halftime.

Kickoff for the Pilots and Red Devils game will begin at 8:00.