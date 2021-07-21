South Fulton Police Continue to Investigate Death of Fulton Man

South Fulton police are continuing their investigation into the death of a Fulton man due to a gunshot.

Police Chief Rusty Singleton told Thunderbolt News that last Sunday evening, 24 year old Stephen Houston was brought to the police department with a gunshot wound.

Chief Singleton said Houston was then transported to Volunteer Healthcare Hospital in Martin, where he was pronounced deceased.

Reports indicate the shooting allegedly occurred near Brooks Chapel Church in South Fulton.

To assist with the investigation, anyone who may have any information pertaining to the shooting is urged to contact the South Fulton Police Department.