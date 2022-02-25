South Fulton Police Investigating Vehicle Burglaries

South Fulton police are searching for two suspects, wanted for questioning in connection with a rash of vehicle burglaries.

Police Chief Mitchell Maynard said four vehicles were burglarized in the Milan Subdivision, with surveillance revealing the car used in the crimes.

Chief Maynard said this vehicle was located in Fulton, which contained several items that are considered as stolen.

The Chief said police are now looking for 22 year old Justice Johnson, of Union City, and 23 year old Deangelo Mitchell, of Fulton, who both have active warrants in Kentucky.

Chief Maynard said recovered items includes credit cards, wallets, purses and key fobs, with some of the items identified as stolen in Graves County.

The investigation into the car burglaries has led to joint work with police in Kentucky and the Union City Police Department.

A photo of some of the recovered items has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Anyone with information about the thefts is urged to contact the South Fulton Police Department.