South Fulton Police Make Arrest for Rape of a Child

An investigation by South Fulton police has led to an arrest on charges of child rape.

Police Chief Mitchell Maynard said 34 year old Thomas Mulcahy, of South Fulton, was taken into custody on Sunday night.

Chief Maynard said the arrest was made at a residence on Billy Jolley Road, with the assistance of the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

The Chief said an investigation had been ongoing in the case, following information received by officers from a 13 year old male child.

Chief Maynard said interviews and written statements, along with a search warrant of Mulcahy’s Forestdale home, resulted in probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant.

Mulcahy appeared in front of Obion County General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith on Monday, with no bond issued.

A preliminary bond hearing will be held on March 17th.

Mulcahy was suspended from his job as a bus driver for the Obion County School System on February 1st, and was also suspended from his position as a custodian in the Fulton Independent School System.

Chief Maynard said an investigation in the case is still ongoing.