South Fulton Police Seeking Public Information Concerning Armed Robbery

The South Fulton Police Department is seeking the public’s help, concerning an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday night.

Police Chief Mitchell Maynard said an individual entered the Travelers Inn, located at 612 Broadway Street, and took money from the cash register, along with cigarettes.

Chief Maynard said the individual was a male, who was dressed in all black, including a mask and gloves.

During the robbery, the individual made two cashiers lay on the floor.

At this time it is not known if the individual left the scene on foot, or by automobile.

Chief Maynard is asking anyone who may have seen the individual outside the business, or has any other information about the crime, to contact the South Fulton Police Department or CrimeStoppers Tip-Line.

A reward will be offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the robbery.