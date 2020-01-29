City officials in South Fulton are preparing for the second phase of an infrastructure rehabilitation project.

City Manager Johnny Bacon told Thunderbolt News the city was facing the same issue as many other communities with an aging sewer system.

Bacon said the project also includes the replacement of manholes, which are allowing excess storm waters to flow into the wastewater treatment plant.

As the second phase work begins, the City Manager asks local residents to be patient during the upgrade to the sewer system.

Bacon said the cost of the entire project in South Fulton will be near $3-million dollars.