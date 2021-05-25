South Fulton Ready for Baseball Challenge at Spring Fling

When the South Fulton Red Devils take the diamond in today’s state tournament baseball game, they will make history for the school.

The (23-11) Red Devils will face (26-8) North Greene at 6:30 tonight.

Head coach Jeremy McFarland said achieving a state berth is always a goal at the start of the season, but playing during pandemic times causes some uncertainty.

The Red Devils have eight seniors on this years team, with seven in the starting lineup.

Broc Brown, who won eight games this year, will be the starting pitcher for South Fulton in the opening game.

Broadcast of the South Fulton-North Greene game can be heard on Mix 101.3 WCMT starting at 6:00.