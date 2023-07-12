South Fulton Red Devils Looking for Return to Football Playoffs

The South Fulton Red Devils returned to the football practice field this week, following a playoff season in 2022.

After posting a (5-5) record last year, coach Eric Knott said he was very excited about getting together with his players.(AUDIO)

Coach Knott talked about the latest realignment, which has the Red Devils facing a new schedule this season.(AUDIO)

Along with the excitement for the players and coaching staff, Coach Knott said the beginning of high school football practice has an effect on the entire community.(AUDIO)

South Fulton will be participating in a three way scrimmage with Obion County Central at Caruthersville, along with a scrimmage at Hollow Rock-Bruceton.

On August 18th, the Red Devils will begin their season on the road at Ballard Memorial.