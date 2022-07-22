July 22, 2022
South Fulton Red Devils Preparing for Football Opener

South Fulton Football coach Eric Knott talks with his players during practice this week….(photos: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The South Fulton Red Devils are preparing for their football season opener.

Coach Eric Knott said the beginning of the high school season was a very exciting time for him.(AUDIO)

 

Coach Knott said the early practices are very important towards the season success.(AUDIO)

 

The Red Devils are returning from a (4-6) season in 2021.

When asked about goals for the year, coach Knott said he is basically focused on players executing on the in the proper way.

 

South Fulton will begin their football season on the road, as they travel to Greenfield on August 19th.

Charles Choate

