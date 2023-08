The South Fulton Red Devils will travel into Kentucky tonight to take on Ballard Memorial.

The Red Devils are coming off of a (5-5) season last year, that included a first round Class-A playoff berth.

Coach Eric Knott said playing Kentucky teams are part of their annual schedule.(AUDIO)

Coach Knott said he was glad to start the year with 32 players on the team.

Kickoff for the Red Devils and Bombers will begin at 7:00 in LaCenter.