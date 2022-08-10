South Fulton Rural Fire Contracts Now Due

Residents in the South Fulton fire district are urged to pay their annual rural fire subscription fee.

The fire subscription runs from August 1st through July 31st each year.

The annual fee is $75 for each property address, with subscription members billed $750, if the fire department is called to respond to the scene.

Those who do not pay the subscription fee, and request the services of the fire department, will be billed $3,500 for each call made.

The South Fulton Fire Department responds to dwellings and other buildings, motorized vehicles, grass fires, and other types of fires.

The fire subscription fee is payable at the South Fulton City Hall.