South Fulton City Commissioners have voted “no” to a request to sell beer at a music event on May 3rd and 4th.

Following a beer board meeting, board members voted 3-2 against a beer garden proposal for the “Party on the Line” show at Unity Park.

Interim City Manager Johnny Bacon told Thunderbolt News an application was filled out in advance to establish the beer garden for the show.

Bacon said during the meeting at City Hall, Ben Hardy, of South Fulton, spoke to the board seeking support for the sale of beer at a designated area.

Mayor David Lamb made a motion to allow the beer garden, which drew a second from Commissioner Tommy Pruett.

Commissioners Billy Williams, Terry Taylor and Beatrice Wilcox then cast “no” votes on the proposal.