South Fulton School’s Receive Tennessee Valley Authority STEM Grant

The Tennessee Valley Authority has awarded South Fulton STEM with a $5,000 dollar grant.

School officials say the grant will fund the acquisition of equipment, supplies, and tools to create aeronautical learning and aircraft construction kits.

These kits can then be provided free of charge to community learners.

This project has been created and designed by a third year junior STEM student, to complete a year-long semi-independent community project.

Reports said four kits will be created, which include, two-liter bottle rockets, a self-propelled balloon blimp, foam board/cardboard glider, and foam board/cardboard self-propelled airplane.

The project plans to serve over 100 students from K-12 ages and some young adults.

Officials from the Tennessee Valley Authority, Weakley County Municipal Electric System, South Fulton Middle-High School and school students were on hand for the check presentation.