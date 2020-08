Residents in the area will have the chance this week to honor a long time educator in the Obion County School System.

South Fulton Middle-High School principal Kim Jackson said an event is planned for Wednesday to offer thanks and appreciation to Bill Gray.

Ms. Jackson said Gray has contributed so much to the school system, and the many students in his classes.

A luncheon will be held for Bill Gray at the school in advance of the drive-around salute.