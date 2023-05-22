South Fulton Senior Student Wins Agriculture Award

A South Fulton senior was presented an award for his work in agriculture.

Obion County Schools Communications Director Lauren Kendall said Chandler Harmon was awarded the General William Hicks Agriculture Leadership Award.

Harmon was nominated by South Fulton Agriculture teacher, and FFA Advisor Griff Strode, with the honor presented by Barry Sowell, with the Sons of the Confederate Veterans.

Harmon is the school FFA Vice-President, and has raised and shown lambs as part of the Obion County Fair Junior Livestock Program.

During the Summer, he also raises and sell stocker calves.