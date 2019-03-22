South Fulton Commissioners voted unanimously to provisionally terminate City Manager James Gray.

During their meeting Thursday night, Mayor David Lamb said according to the city charter, board members had the option should issues such as misconduct or maleficence occur.

Gray was arrested and charged in February, after allegedly attempting to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at two different Union City businesses.

He was charged with criminal simulation and will appear in Obion County court next week.

Mayor Lamb said Gray does have the right to request a public hearing on the termination, which must be received by April 5th.

If such a request is not made, he will be fully terminated.

The Mayor said he will be sending Gray a letter outlining his ability to have the hearing.