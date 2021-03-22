South Fulton to Continue Community Projects This Summer

City officials in South Fulton say they are ready for spring and summer weather, to continue ongoing projects, and begin others.

City Manager Johnny Bacon told Thunderbolt News that good weather is needed in the continuation of work with the new sewer project.

Bacon said South Fulton is also scheduled to receive over $500,000 from the recently passed American Rescue Plan.

He said these funds will be used to provide much needed improvements for the citizens.

The City Manager also said he was happy to see declining numbers for coronavirus, which helps in the return of normal activities.