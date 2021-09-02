South Fulton to Host McKenzie on Friday Night

The South Fulton Red Devils are facing a big challenge on Friday night, when they play host to McKenzie.

The Red Devils are coming off of their first win of the season, a 20-6 victory over Ballard Memorial.

The Rebels come to South Fulton with a (2-0) record, after scoring 82 points in wins over Huntingdon and Chester County.

Coach Eric Knott told Thunderbolt News that McKenzie is one of the best teams now playing in Northwest Tennessee.(AUDIO)

Coach Knott said his team is still hampered with sickness, with six-to-eight freshmen expected to see substantial playing time on Friday.

Kickoff for the Rebels at Red Devils game will be at 7:00.