A South Fulton is facing charges after a shoplifting incident Saturday at the Martin Walmart.

Martin Police Patrolman Rachel Green was already at the Walmart store for a separate shoplifting incident when 36-year-old Laura Hunter Williams was observed under-ringing items at the self check-out.

Surveillance footage showed Williams using a price tag of $2.88 to ring up items of $20, 40, and $60 dollars. It was also discovered Williams had been banned from Walmart in 2015, as well as two active warrants in Weakley County for Failure to Appear and Violation of Probation.

Williams is set to appear Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court of Shoplifting and Criminal Trespassing charges.