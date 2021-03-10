Southbound lane restriction on I-69 at 33mm in Graves County today

Southbound traffic on I-69 near the 33 mile marker in Graves County will be restricted to one lane today.

The lane restriction near the 33 mile marker between Mayfield and Benton is to allow joint repairs on the Clarks River Overflow Bridge.

A crew will be on-site until around 3:00 this afternoon.

Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.